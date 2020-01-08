YSRCP MLA’s car damaged in attack by Amaravati farmers

Amaravati, Jan 7 : Amaravati farmers protesting against three capitals proposal on Tuesday attacked car of a ruling YSRCP MLA and damaged it.

Farmers, who were staging blockade on Chennai-Kolkata national highway, stopped the car of P. Ramakrishna Reddy, a Member of Legislative Assembly belonging to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) at Chinakakani near Guntur.

The MLA’s gunman got down from the car and tried to clear the way. During an argument with the farmers, he allegedly manhandled a farmer. Angry over this the protestors pelted stones, damaging the car’s window panes. The farmers had surrounded the vehicle but the driver sped it away. The MLA escaped unhurt in the incident.

The incident led to high tension in the area as police undertook a baton charge to disperse the protestors. The farmers, however, pelted stones on other vehicles.

Ramakrishna Reddy later blamed opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the attack. He said TDP workers in the guise of farmers attacked him and injured his gunman.

YSRCP leader R.K. Roja condemned the attack on her colleague and said TDP leaders were resorting to such attacks to save their ill-gotten property in Amaravati.

YSRCP spokesman Ambati Rambabu held TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the attack on the MLA and demanded action against him. He alleged that Naidu was provoking people to create unrest in the region.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...