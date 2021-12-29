Year 2022 should be dedicated as the Health Year: Governor

The Governor has visited the Primary Health Center at Chintal Basti and inspected the functioning of the Health Center.

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundara Rajan asked people to dedicate the New Year 2022 as the health year and also urged them to celebrate the New Year following the protocol of the Coronavirus by wearing masks, maintaining distance, sanitization of hands etc.

The Governor has visited the Primary Health Center at Chintal Basti and inspected the functioning of the Health Center and also interacted with the doctors, staff and the patient and also enquired about the administration of the Coronavirus vaccine.

She said that she is happy that the first dose of Coronavirus administration in the state was 100 per cent. However, she said taking one dose of Coronavirus vaccine is not enough; everybody should take the second dose in time. She said that the Central government is giving the sufficient vaccine.

She said, as per the research and study, that the more people affected due to Coronavirus among those who have not taken the vaccine, it is advisable that everyone should take the vaccine.