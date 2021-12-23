Year 2021 for TRS: Friends became Foe

Though the party had maintained silence on the support to the Center, it neither supported nor opposed. However, the TRS refused the call given by the opposition parties to boycott the Presidential Address in Parliament.

In the 3rd year of forming the government for the second consecutive terms in Telangana with a bumper major, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS); headed by the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has totally changed the political situation in the State in the year 2021.

Though the ruling TRS has won all the 20 Council seats retaining 19 and snatching one MLC from BJP and also retaining the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll, but the defeat in Huzurabad Assembly by-poll which was won by Eatala Rajender who has contested on BJP ticket has changed the political situation in the state.

The ruling TRS, which had a softer stand towards the BJP led government at the Center till Huzurabad by elections results declared this year, eventually Chandrasekhar Rao changed its stance as the year came to an end with waging a war against the saffron brigade stating if the country had to progress, the BJP should be ousted from power.

Though the year 2021 for TRS started on a rough note with some disgruntled leaders threatening to leave the party post Dubbaka drubbing, the party working president K.Tarak Rama Rao swung into action and cajoled the leaders to remain in the party.

During the first half of the year, some of the TRS leaders, including MLAs made comments against their own party. Besides Eatala Rajender, MLA Rasamayi Balkishan also created a stir stating that he was feeling like working in a limited company.

Though the party had maintained silence on the support to the Center, it neither supported nor opposed. However, the TRS refused the call given by the opposition parties to boycott the Presidential Address in Parliament.

The party leaders attended the Presidential address. Apart from this, the party maintained a strategic silence on the Union budget as there were no reactions from the TRS leaders on it. The TRS won the municipal elections held during April in Khammam, Warangal, Siddipet and few other municipalities.

Similarly, the party avenged the Dubbaka defeat by overthrowing the BJP sitting candidate in Council under Graduates quota N.Ramchander Rao. .

Suddenly, the ruling TRS gave shock to everyone, the TRS sacked Eatala Rajender from the Ministry on the allegations of land grabbing and an inquiry was also ordered by the Chief Minister. Eatala resigned from TRS and also as MLA from Huzurabad, which resulted in yet another bypoll in the State during the second half of the year.

The TRS celebrated 20th Formation Day this year in a subdued manner. The party took decision during the plenary one being authorizing K.Tarak Rama Rao to take important decisions in the absence of Party Chief K.Chandrasekhar Rao. In November, the party had to face a big jolt in the form of defeat in Huzurabad even after trying its best.

BJP’s Eatala Rajender wins the bypoll forcing the TRS to cancel its mammoth public meeting, Vijaya Garjana.

(Balram Singh is senior correspondent of The Munsif Daily, Hyd.)