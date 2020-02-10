Work with opposition to revive economy: Mamata tells Modi

Kolkata, Feb 10 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government to shun apolitics of vendetta” and work with the Opposition parties to revive the economy.

Speaking to the media here, she also accused the centre of not clearing so far dues of about Rs 1 lakh crore to her state on various heads.

“The Prime Minister should take everybody into confidence and if necessary hold meetings with opposition parties to find out ways to revive the economy. The Centre should focus more on the economy and stop resorting to vendetta politics,” said Banerjee.

She appealed to Modi to take the recent comments by the RBI about the state of the Indian economy “seriously”.

“The RBI’s comments are serious issues. The Centre should carefully look into it and act accordingly, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred,” she said.

Banerjee said Bengal was yet to get a “single paisa” from the centre for the damages inflicted by Severe Cyclone Bulbul that hit the state last November.

“We are yet to get a single paisa on account of Bulbul. In fact, we are yet to get due of Rs 1 lakh crore from the centre on various heads. On top of that, we have to repay an annual debt of Rs 50,000 crore,” she said.

Banerjee said development should not suffer because of political discrimination.

She also termed the state budget as “pro-people”.

(IANS)

