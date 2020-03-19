Work-from-home, on-duty & on-call’ arrangement in DGP office from today to fight COVID-19

Hyderabad, March 19 (NSS): Following instructions from the State and Union governments, the Office of the Director General of Police has taken some precautionary measures to contain the spread of highly infectious disease COVID-19, which has been characterized by the WHO as a pandemic.

According to the DGP’s order, the ministerial staff of the Chief Office has to work on alternate working days on rotation basis to ensure that the physical contact among the individuals was minimized to the extent possible. All the staff members belonging to the category of Senior Assistants and below including outsourcing staff and Home Guards, who are attached to sections have to attend the office on alternative working days.

Superintendent of each section was instructed to make arrangements to divide the staff working in their respective sections into two groups and to assign alternate days of their attendance in office, so that work in the sections was not disturbed. Those who attend the office should look after the work in their section, irrespective of the seat. If only one Sr. Asst/Jr. Asst/DEO is available in any section, no alternate arrangements are necessary and they should attend the office daily on the working days, the order said.

It was also informed that alternate attendance to the office cannot be construed as a holiday. As it is treated as working day only, each of the staff member should be available at their respective residences and should respond to the calls from the office. If necessary, they should come to the office on being informed by the office. It is an ‘on duty and on call’ arrangement. As it is an arrangement made on the lines of ‘work from home’, no employee should leave the headquarters to make themselves unreachable, like switching off phones or refusing or delaying to come to office if called for. If any employee requires leave, prior permission of officer concerned is compulsory.

If any employee develops fever, cough, dry cough, body pains, he/she should immediately report the matter to DSP, Stores, so that precautions can be taken to prevent infection to others. The order will be effective March 20 till further orders, it is said.

