Women victims asked to approach Bharosa center for instant help

Hyderabad, Feb.1 : “Bharosa” – support center for women and children was intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace.

Aggrieved women facing any kind of violence due to sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence and so on will be provided with integrated assistance through Police, Medical, Legal and Prosecution Services along with Psycho therapeutic Counseling apart from relief and rehabilitation as per her requirements.

Besides, the Bharosa team counsels the children, who are victims in POCSO cases with help of Clinical Psychologist so that the incident shall not impact their future psychological well-being. The Cyberabad Bharosa Center was set up in October 2018 and was instrumental in handling various cases.

Complaints were received from women victims through different means like whatsapp, email, local Police Stations, direct walk in, through women help line phone number 181 and so on. All complaints have been acted upon and disposed off on merits.

A De-addiction workshop was being conducted at Bharosa Centre, Cyberabad for the families affected by alcoholism and these families were being harassed by their alcoholic husbands. Cyberabad Bharosa Centre received many complaints on the Cyberabad whatsapp number from most of the women victims, who appreciated the good work done by Bharosa centre. Cyberabad Bharosa centre, Cyberabad asked all the women and children suffering from sexual harassment and sexual assault or any other atrocity to approach the Bharosa centre by sending whatsapp messages to the mobile no: 9490617261/040-29882977 or dial 100 or email bharosa.cyberabad@gmail.com or Face Book ID Bharosa, Cyberabad. (NSS)

