Women Conductors should reach Depot by 8 Pm: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) V.C. Sajjanar has issued the orders directing the concerned officials of the depots to see that the women conductors should reach depot by 8 PM and this orders should be enforced with immediate effect.

Sajjanar has issued the orders based on the several women conductors complained that duty hours are awkward, this was also complained in the meeting held by the Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao with employees of all levels on December 1, 2019 aftera long strike.

Then the Chief Minister directed the officers to take steps to complete their duties by 8 pm., as per the orders changes taken place in duty hours, but this was implemented for a short time.

After Sajjanar taken over the charge, several women conductors complained that they were being forced to perform duties even after 8 pm.