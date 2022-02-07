HomeCrime

Woman jumps into canal with kids in Telangana

A youngster who noticed the incident jumped into the canal and managed to save a three-year-old boy while the woman and her two other children were missing.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman jumped into Jurala canal in Wanaparthy district of Telangana on Sunday night following a quarrel with her husband.

The police, alerted by the local people, reached the spot and pressed expert swimmers into service to trace them.

