Woman jumps into canal with kids in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman jumped into Jurala canal in Wanaparthy district of Telangana on Sunday night following a quarrel with her husband.

A youngster who noticed the incident jumped into the canal and managed to save a three-year-old boy while the woman and her two other children were missing.

The police, alerted by the local people, reached the spot and pressed expert swimmers into service to trace them.