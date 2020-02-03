Woman Alleges Rape by BJP Leader Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad, Feb.3 : A woman has made a sensational allegation against BJP state leader Raghunandan Rao. She said that Rao had brutally raped her at his office.

She lodged a complaint with Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar on the issue and urged the commissioner to take action against the BJP leader. In her complaint she informed the CP that she had gone to the office of Rao to discuss her divorce issue. She alleged that Rao had mixed a medicine in her coffee to make her unconscious and raped her after she fell unconscious. She alleged that Rao was now blackmailing her. She said that she had already lodged a complaint on the issue with the state human rights commission.(NSS)

