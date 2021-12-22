With KTR’s invite, Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyd

KT Rama Rao said that they did not oppose such shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically.

Hyderabad: With IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao extending an invitation, noted comedian Munawar Faruqui has agreed to conduct his famous show in Hyderabad, according to information. Recently the comedian had to stop his show from conducting in Bengaluru followed by protests by some right wing activists.

However the noted comedy show will be conducted in Hyderabad city on January 9, next year it is learnt. The minister said that though they are not politically related to anyone or such organizations Telangana state and the city are ready to encourage such programs.

The Minister stated that the city is truly cosmopolitan and we invite stand-up comedians as an open invite.

KT Rama Rao said that they did not oppose such shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically.

We welcome them here to perform his show, the minister said. With KTR extending an invitation the noted comedian has agreed to conduct his famous comedy show in the city on January 9.

The show can be witnessed on getting online tickets according to information. Faruqui informed that he will conduct the show on Dec 9 in the city.

The comedian said that the venue in Hyderabad is yet to be announced and the ticket price is pegged at Rs 799. The people who seek to witness the famous comedy show named “DHANDHO” can get the tickets booking platform at BookMyShow, he said.