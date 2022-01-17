Wipro to recruit Project Engineers

Selection will be on the basis of aptitude test, written communications test and online programming test. Last date for filing applications online is January 31. For more details visit website https://careers.wipro.com/elite.

Hyderabad: Software major Wipro has notified recruitment of Project Engineers through ‘elite national talent hunt’ (NTH). Those who have passed B.E./B.Tech/ Integrated M.Tech course with minimum 60 per cent marks and 60 per cent marks in Tenth class, Inter Or equivalent are eligible to apply for the NTH.

Candidates who have passed Engineering courses during 2020 and 2021 and also those who will be completing the course in 2022 can apply. Engineering graduates in all branches except Fashion Technology, Textile engineering and agriculture and food technology, are eligible.

Selection will be on the basis of aptitude test, written communications test and online programming test. Last date for filing applications online is January 31. For more details visit website https://careers.wipro.com/elite.