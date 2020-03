Hyderabad, March 7 : City Police Commissioner-cum-Addl. District Magistrate (Executive) Anjani Kumar today ordered closure of wine and toddy shops and bars attached to Restaurants within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad from 6 pm on March 9 to 6 am on March 11 on account of Holi Festival and in the interest of public peace and tranquility. (NSS)

