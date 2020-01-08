Will hurl bombs at those who oppose CAA ,warns Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Jan.8 : BJP MP Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday made controversial remarks against his party rivals and the opponents of CAA. He said they would send all those who are opposing the Act to Pakistan in a brake less bus. He also said they were ready to take on all those who are opposing the Act.

Addressing a gathering at Warangal, Sanjay said they would hurl bombs at the opponents of the Act if they hurl stones. He also said the war has just started. Alleging that the Congress and the Communist parties were trying to mislead the people in the country on the CAA, he made it clear that the “games” of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi would not be allowed anymore. He asked Owaisi as to why he didn’t blame KCR for holding Yagam. He also alleged that their political rivals were blaming 85 percent of Hindus for pleasing 15 percent minorities. (NSS)

