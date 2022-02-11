Will Break Delhi Fort to Dethrone Modi, KCR Roars; asks people’s support

Participating in a program after inaugurating TRS Jangaon district party office, the CM gave clarity that he would fight at national level to throw out the BJP-led Modi Government for failing to support development.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today announced that he would break Delhi Fort by entering national politics for a qualitative change across the country.

He announced that he would fight nationally to chase Narendra Modi from the country for failing to address issues. He also accused the Prime Minister of giving a helping hand to “big cheaters” who looted the country in lakhs of crores like Neerav Modi, Vijay Mallya and others.

“When Siddipet people supported, I fought and brought statehood for Telangana. Now with support of people in Jangaon and the entire State, I will wage a protracted battle to oust the BJP government at the Centre to bring in a qualitative change”, KCR asserted.

“Be careful Narendra Modi. I am a Tealngana son and a Tiger, who will not fear your threats”, KCR thundered amid applause. “Telangana is not ready to fall a prey to BJP Government’s conspiracies and tactics of falsehood and take on”, KCR warned.

“I will not fear threats from the Modi government”, he said and added that he would fight at national level to bring in a qualitative change. “As Narendra Modi Government denied us support, we will select another leader to head at national level to address all issues without any partiality towards other States”, he said and criticised that the Modi government has been denying our issues including — national status to an irrigation project, coach and steel factories, ng support for Telangana development for eight years. He said “Siddipet sent me to achieve Telangana, educational institutions, funds, projects and timely support.

KCR said that the BJP Government is against the State development and denied support. He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for denyingana State and TRS was strong enough to smash the BJP which provoke people and stall development. If you all support I will fight at national level, break the Delhi Fort, be careful Narenra Modi, it is T tiger will not fear to your threatening”.

KCR criticised the Centre as big businessmen who looted lakhs of crores evaded taxes like Neerav Modi, Vijay Mallya. With Modi’s support they fled country and helped them by repealing their loans, he said.

He asked the gathering, can we fight for development till end, fight for nation, if you support I will fight and ready to break Delhi Fort. “TS on growth path we gave Medical college and other development, water to all villages, facilities.

Modi talks of reforms for power meters, as fertilizer rates up and Modi dramas will not be allowed in Telangana to give free power and support more farm yield. No motors at farm wells, why Rythu Bandhu, farm yield for people, land rates up. Same did by TD Chief Chandrababu Naidu and people sent him back, he ridiculed.

I denied centre proposal to set up meters even he gets killed, KCR said. A project built near Sammakka Sarakka area as Godavari waters to be used to wash feet of Jangaon people soon, he added.