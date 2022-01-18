Why Defence Corridor to Bundelkhand, KTR asks Gadkari

Participating in a virtual meeting of PM Gatishakti Program of southern zone addressed by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, KTR presented the State government’s efforts for industrial, IT, and defencse development.

Hyderabad: IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today criticised the Centre for not responding to its pleas for development of industrial, defence corridors, road connectivity, dry ports, integrated, logistic and multi level parks.

Participating in a virtual meeting of PM Gatishakti Program of southern zone addressed by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, KTR presented the State government’s efforts for industrial, IT, and defencse development.

Besides defence, IT Hub, and other sectors, Hyderabad contributes 35 percent of vaccination to the entire world and the Centre denied a defence corridor to it, he said. KTR attributed the Centre’s decision as political as it allocated a defence corridor to Bundelkhand region.

The minister took serious exception to the Centre for announcing a defence corridor to Bundelkhand which has no facilities. While Hyderabad in Telangana is well connected, is a defence hub, the Centre denied defence corridor, he objected.

Several defense organisations located in Hyderabad are DRDL, DRDO, and others and has conducive environment for boosting the same, he stated.

As the BJP government at the Centre is partisan towards Telangana State, he said defence sector will lose investments from other companies if the location lacks adequate facilities and connectivity. Though Bundelkhand is deprived of facilities, it got from the Centre a defence corridor, he wondered and said it is a political decision for gain by the BJP government.

He urged the Centre to improve facilities in air, rail, defense, industrial, ITIR, and necessary action to boost productivity. “We are noted for production in multiple fields and the Centre was coming in the way by not extending necessary support and depriving it of the more projects, the minister said.

He said setting up of more integrated, logistic parks, dry ports in Telangana will help cut increasing transportation expenses. These are to be set up immediately in our State without any further delay, KTR said. He also urged that the Centre to respond and give these projects a priority to set up the projects.

He stressed the need for pushing progressive States like Telangana to achieve more growth. PM’s Make in India should become Accessible India by proactive approach, sanction of multiple projects, he added.