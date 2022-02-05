Where is equality for T’gana, asks TRS during PM’s visit

When Modi was dedicating the 216-feet-high Statue of Equality to the world at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a demonstration held by a group of youth on Tank Bund in the heart of the city attracted the attention of all.

Hyderabad: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of equality in Hyderabad on Saturday, supporters of Telangana’s ruling party TRS posed a question ‘Where is equality for Telangana’.

When Modi was dedicating the 216-feet-high Statue of Equality to the world at Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a demonstration held by a group of youth on Tank Bund in the heart of the city attracted the attention of all.

PM @narendramodi is in the #Hyderabad to unveil #StatueOfEquality. In order to manifest the demands of newly formed state #Telangana, a section of youngsters are protesting at Tank Bund holding a big flexi, asking "what about equality for Telangana?". pic.twitter.com/svvo2W7j1X — Sagar Vanaparthi (@SagarVanaparthi) February 5, 2022

With aequality for Telangana’ written in bold letters, it asked several questions. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supporters wanted to know where the rail coach factory for Telangana. The flexi also reminded the PM of the Centre’s commitments for Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Hyderabad. “Where is turmeric board for Telangana, where is national status for irrigation project for Telangana, where is Bayyaram Steel factor, where is IIM, where are medical colleges, where is Hyderabad Metro funds and where is NDRF funds,” it asks.

The hashtag ‘#EqualityForTelangana’ was top trend on Twitter during Modi’s six-hour visit to Hyderabad. Netizens tweeted many questions to the Prime Minister demanding as to why Telangana was ignored when it came to allocations of funds or national status to its projects.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not receive Modi and also stayed away from both the programmes in the city.

TRS leaders and supporters took to Twitter to pose the question on equality to the Prime Minister.

Using the hashtag, state minister Srinivas Goud questioned when the union government could allocate national status to Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project, why couldn’t they allocate national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy project?

“Inequality, inequality, and inequality everywhere.Very disgraceful to see educated youth fighting for equality and justice. May the Holy Saint SriRamanuja enlighten the Hon’ble PM to work towards equality and provide equal opportunities for Telangana,” wrote B. Vindo Kumar, vice chairman, Telangana State Planning Board.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked, “Sir, What does the Union Govt do with all the letters and representations given by Telangana Ministers? Very curious to know. There is no reply to our requests, at least answer this sir. #EqualityForTelangana”

Agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy in his tweet asked why the Central government does not support the agriculture and industrial sectors in Telangana.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod questioned the Prime Minister as to why the Centre was reluctant in recognising Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jathara as a ‘national festival’.

MP Ranjit Reddy stated that whatever Telangana achieved until today was all because of the visionary leadership of CM KCR. “Why so unwilling to support a progressive State like Telangana ? I demand #EqualityForTelangana,” he tweeted.