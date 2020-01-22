What Are the 3 Key Online Casino Trends in India?

Online gambling is very much prominent in India, and since there is no law that would prohibit someone from wagering something online, it’s a safe bet it will be much more so in the future. The funny thing is, in India, sports betting and casino gaming are both prohibited, but since there is no law against ‘placing a wager’ per se, many offshore casinos were able to flourish and offer their business to Indian citizens based on taking advantage of this funny little legal loophole.

With this in mind, what are the current casino trends in India and in which direction is the industry headed?

1. $60 billion is wagered in India every year

Since half of these bets is what the government would call illegal, it’s no wonder why they’re looking to make changes in the regulatory framework. Apparently, they don’t want business from unlicensed operators who bypass the system by hosting their websites offshore. No matter how you put it, it’s a battle between the national and the international laws, which is something that’s quite noticeable in the other nations as well (including the UK and the US).

2. Gaming has come to mobiles and it’s here to stay

One could argue that the rise in online casinos parallels with the swift rate of smartphone adoption. The statistics suggests that India has 300 million smartphone users, which opens the doors to a huge casino market that wasn’t there before. Some suggestions are even hinting at doubling this number in the years to come. Since the smartphones and internet connections are readily available to the Indian gamers (with a great number of downloadable titles being free), the mobile gaming industry is booming in the nation. As a result, the online casino providers are optimizing their content so it performs well, both on iOS and Android.

3. Fantasy sports wagering is on the rise

Contrary to popular belief, online betting doesn’t end with traditional sports betting and online casinos. In the recent years, fantasy sports betting has joined the roster and the world is absolutely crazy about it. The only potential obstacle to it blossoming in India is the illegality of it. Since the local regulatory authorities deemed the line between fantasy and betting was not clear enough, they decided to make it illegal.

The good news is, many of this has shifted in the positive way throughout the recent years. The success of Dream11, an Indian-based fantasy sports betting platform, has opened the doors to legally participating in this fun and engaging pastime activity that is no longer just that… but a blooming, nation-wide market. In concrete numbers, the number of fantasy sports betting enthusiasts in India has already surpassed 100 million, and the platforms are bringing in a significant chunk of revenue.

Conclusion

While no one knows what will happen even 5 years from now, the fact remains that things are progressing in the right direction in India, gambling-wise. Although there have been more than a fair share of obstacles that make it challenging for someone to practice their gambling hobby legally (and the providers to offer such services in the legal manner), the fact remains that the market is there and it’s hungry for more. So with all being said and done, feel free to enjoy your favorite betting activities and take advantage of the offshore betting loopholes without any worries.

