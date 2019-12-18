We’ll set up defence varsity in State soon: KTR

Hyderabad, Dec.18 : IT Minister KT Rama Rao today said the Telangana State was the biggest start-up hub in the country.

Addressing a two-day US-India Defence agreement program organized by US Consulate General here, KTR said a Defence varsity will be set up soon in Hyderabad. He claimed that Telangana State has emerged as No 1 State in Ease of Doing Business (EODB). “The state government has launched first of its kind TSiPASS offering all permissions in just 15 days. Effective mechanism is in place to provide land and facilities to new industries, business and companies. They can invest in Telangana and become part of its financial growth”, he said.

Stating that world class companies are in Hyderabad like Amazon, Google and others, KTR maintained that the TRS government has been bringing industries with all support to rope in for business. As more than 12 defence organizations and 25 aerospace companies are in the State, we plan to set up a Defence University and support hardware hub, KTR said. We have set up aerospace park in Adibhatla and giving training and skills to youth to fit for the jobs, he added. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...