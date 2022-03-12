HomeTelangana

Welfare schemes for construction workers of Telangana

39

Welfare schemes for construction workers of Telangana

Replying to a question from members in the house during the question hour, Mr Reddy revealed the details.

Election of Telangana Legislative Council Chairman on March 14
Telangana HC declines to stay suspension of BJP MLAs
Telangana CM has no cardiac problem, say doctors

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Saturday informed the Assembly that the state government was implementing nine welfare schemes for building & other construction workers through the Telangana Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (TBOCWWB).

Replying to a question from members in the house during the question hour, Mr Reddy said that the schemes were Fatal Accident Relief, Disability Relief, Natural Death Relief, Funeral Expenses, Marriage Gift, Maternity Benefit, Hospitalization Relief, Skill Development and Relief to the unregistered workers.

Newer Post
Older Post