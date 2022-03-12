Welfare schemes for construction workers of Telangana

Replying to a question from members in the house during the question hour, Mr Reddy revealed the details.

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Saturday informed the Assembly that the state government was implementing nine welfare schemes for building & other construction workers through the Telangana Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (TBOCWWB).

Replying to a question from members in the house during the question hour, Mr Reddy said that the schemes were Fatal Accident Relief, Disability Relief, Natural Death Relief, Funeral Expenses, Marriage Gift, Maternity Benefit, Hospitalization Relief, Skill Development and Relief to the unregistered workers.