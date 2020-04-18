We will not tolerate attacks on doctors: Eatala

Hyderabad, April 18: State Health and Family Welfare Minister Eatala Rajender today warned of taking stern action all those who attack treating doctors. Terming the attacks on doctors as unfortunate incidents, he called the attackers as stupids who lacked gratitude towards the doctors treating them. He made these remarks after inaugurating a blood donation camp at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda, organised by TNGOs. Over 200 employees of the state government donated their blood at the camp.

Speaking on the occasion Eatala said that the doctors were treating the patients by keeping their lives at stake . He added that the doctors were staying away from their families and treating the patients. Commenting on the blood donation camp, he said that the blood donated would help patients suffering from Thalasemia disease. He called upon the people of the state to come forward and donate blood as to would help people in emergency situations.

Rajender said a lot of youngsters were coming forward to donate their blood and the momentum should continue for a while. “I appreciate TNGOs for organising a mega blood donation camp, which will go a long way in meeting the need for blood among patients,” he said. (NSS)

