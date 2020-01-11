Watchman strangles his 5-year-old daughter

Hyderabad, Jan.11 : In a bizarre incident, a night watchman this morning strangulated his five-year-old daughter in an inebriated condition in LB Nagar.

According to police, accused Durgaiah works as a watchman in an apartment building in Balajinagar. He returns home in the morning fully drunk and quarrels with his wife and beats his three daughters. The accused was angry and regularly tortures his wife for giving birth to girls.

Police said the accused thrashed his daughter Yamini and smothered her to death while she was going to school. His wife noticed the devilish act of her husband and rushed the girl to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Expressing his shock over the incident, Balala Hakkula Sangham president Achyuta Rao demanded that the State government introduce prohibition at least in phases as the culprits were committing gory crimes under influence of liquor. (NSS)

