Watch: KCR lashes out at K’taka government over hijab row

Hyderabad: Hours after the Karnataka High Court dismissed all the pleas in favour of hijab saying that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice under Islam; Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao slammed the BJP for raking up the issue to allegedly create tensions.

Making remarks on the floor of the Assembly, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao said that what did the government had to do with who wears what? He lashed out at the Karnataka government for raking up the hijab controversy and charging up the atmosphere.

He said that people prefer different attire, while some wear coat, others wear a dhoti, or sherwani. “What does government have to do with what people eat or wear” asked CM KCR reacting to Hijab row. ‘Where will our country go if this is the situation?’ he exclaimed.

In its verdict earlier today, the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutions.