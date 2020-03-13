Waqf Board Staffer Booked for taking Bribe

Hyderabad, March 13 : A Temporary employee of Telangana State Waqf Board, Md. Azhar Khan, Junior Assistant, was caught red-handed by the ACB officials while he was taking a bribe of Rs.4000 from an RTI applicant for furnishing the information pertaining to a Mosque in Old Malakpet here.

Following this, the services of Azhar Khan have been terminated with immediate effect pending enquiry, according to a press note issued by the Waqf Board CEO today. (NSS)

