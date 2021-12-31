Vijaya Milk to cost more from Jan 1

The State government run "Vijaya Dairy" has increased the price of Vijaya Milk by Rs. 2 per litre on double toned milk and Rs. 4 per litre on While Milk from January 1.

Hyderabad: The State government run “Vijaya Dairy” has increased the price of Vijaya Milk by Rs. 2 per litre on double toned milk and Rs. 4 per litre on While Milk from January 1.

According to the General Manager of Vijaya Dairy, Lalapet, V.Mallikarjuna today, the price of 200 ml pack of double toned milk has been increased from Rs. 9 to Rs. 9.50, the 300 ml pack increased from Rs. 14 to Rs. 15, and 500 ml pack from Rs. 22 to Rs. 23.

Similarly, cow milk pack of 500 ml has been increased from Rs. 24 to Rs. 25. The toned milk pack of 200 ml has been increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 10.50. Toned milk 500 ml price has been increased from Rs. 24 to Rs. 25, the 1000 ml toned milk pack from Rs. 47 to Rs. 49.

Toned milk of 6 litres from Rs. 276 to Rs. 288, Standardized milk of 500 ml from Rs. 26 to Rs. 27, while milk of 500 ml from Rs. 31 to Rs. 33, Diet Milk 500 ml from Rs. 21 to 22 and tea milk of 500 ml pack from Rs. 23 to Rs. 24.