Vijay Diwas Celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: TPCC has organized Vijay Diwas and Bangladesh liberation day at the state party Headquarters Gandhi Bhavan to commemorate the historic victory of the country over Pakistan that led to the formation of Bangladesh.

AICC secretary Bosu Raju, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC senior Vice President Mallu Ravi, former MP Rajaiah, TPCC secretaries S. Jagadish, Bollu Kishan, Nagesh Mudiraj and others took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC secretary Bose Raju said that the party leader and former Prime Minister of the country Indira Gandhi was responsible for the liberation of Bangladesh.

He said that while the Congress party was responsible for the freedom of the country Indira Gandhi was responsible for the freedom of Bangladesh.

He recalled that the country had provided shelter to lakhs of people who came to India after the war with Pakistan.

He said that several reforms introduced by Indira Gandhi had made her a strong and powerful leader in the entire country. He also said that Indira Gandhi was responsible for social revolution in the country.

He said that events like Vijay Diwas and Bangladesh liberation day were needed to highlight the patriotism and leadership qualities of Indira Gandhi to today’s generation.

TPCC Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud recalled that Indira Gandhi had introduced several reforms in the country for the alleviation of poverty in the country and ensures its development.

TPCC senior Vice President Mallu Ravi termed Indira Gandhi as a social revolutionary and added that the former PM of the country had not only liberated Bangladesh but also brought awareness among the people of the country through her reforms.