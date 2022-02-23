VHP, Bajrang Dal protest; demands ban on PFI, SIMI

The activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal have held protests and dharnas across the state for the last three days.

Hyderabad: Viswa Hindu Paraishad (VHP) and Bajranga Dal on Wednesday held protests against the alleged murder of a Bajranga Dal worker in Shivamogga, Karnataka on Sunday and demanding a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

According to Telangana VHP official spokesperson Shashidar here on Wednesday, the activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal have held protests and dharnas across the state for the last three days protesting against the alleged murder of a Bajrang Dal worker.