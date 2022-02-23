HomeHyderabad

VHP, Bajrang Dal protest; demands ban on PFI, SIMI

7

VHP, Bajrang Dal protest; demands ban on PFI, SIMI

The activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal have held protests and dharnas across the state for the last three days.

Stern action against communal offenders: Telangana DGP
Hyderabad: Two groups clash in Karmanghat
SBI adopts 15 tigers at Hyderabad Zoo for a year

Hyderabad: Viswa Hindu Paraishad (VHP) and Bajranga Dal on Wednesday held protests against the alleged murder of a Bajranga Dal worker in Shivamogga, Karnataka on Sunday and demanding a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

According to Telangana VHP official spokesperson Shashidar here on Wednesday, the activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal have held protests and dharnas across the state for the last three days protesting against the alleged murder of a Bajrang Dal worker.

Newer Post
Older Post