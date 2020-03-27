Venkat reddy to give  ₹50 lakh to Telangana CMRF

Hyderabad, March 27 (NSS): Congress party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Friday announced that he would give ₹50 lakh from his MP funds to the telangana chief minister’s relief fund to prevent the corona virus in the state. He urged the CM to utilise the funds to take up corona virus prevention activities especially purchase of sanitisers and masks and sophisticated equipment in the state .

Speaking on the occasion he said that there was an urgent need to prevent the virus from the state. He urged the state government to improve infrastructure in all the Hospitals of the state to treat the patients. He also urged the state government to ensure the availability of sanitisers and masks in the market to the people of the state. He urged the state government to take aggressive decisions to prevent the spread virus in the state. He said that there was also an urgent need to create awareness among the people of the state on how to prevent the virus. He tweeted his suggestions by tagging the official twitter handle of the Telangana CM. He urged the people of the state to maintain social distance. (nss)

