Venkaiah Naidu lauds Kerala, TN, Telangana for topping Health index

Chennai: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today lauded Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana for emerging among the top three states in the NITI Aayog’s health index report for 2019-20.

In a tweet, he also complimented Kerala for becoming the best performing state said the fourth time in a row. Mr Naidu also urged other states to focus on improving the various health indicators: neonatal mortality rate, maternal mortality ratio, full immunization coverage and antenatal care among others.

My compliments to Kerala for becoming the best-performing state in @NITIAayog's Health Index Report 2019-20 for the fourth time in a row. Congratulations to Tamil Nadu and Telangana for emerging among the top three states in overall performance. #NITIAayog — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 28, 2021

