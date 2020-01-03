Varun Dhawan reveals late social media star who inspired his ‘Street Dancer 3D’ look

Mumbai, Jan 3 : Varun Dhawan has revealed his characters inspiration in the upcoming dance movie “Street Dancer 3D”. The actor took to Instagram to talk about late social media star Danish, who has inspired Varuns character Sahej.

The actor shared a photo of the late Danish along with a picture of himself to show the similarity of look. In the post, Varun also tagged his stylist Aalim Hakim who created his look for the film, and gave credit to director Remo D’Souza for suggesting the get-up.

Varun captioned: “The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish”.

Celebrity makeup artist Shaan Muttathil commented on Varun Dhawan’s post to express how much he was touched by the actor’s tribute to Danish. Shaan and Danish were close friends.

Shaan commented: “Wooooowwwww …. danish was a close friend of mine and he always used to tell me that he wants to collab in Bollywood with u and jacksy … danish is a icon … the 1st social media star India had …. a boy who would work so hard and he was not like as who had tons of help around. His hard work made him India’s 1st social media icon … he always used to say #legendsneverdie and he was true. This means a lot to@his friends and fans and specially his family. This is a beautiful tribute for his hard work and passion. Danish we miss u man and this made all #fambruh happy. More power to u Varun for doing this. It’s to his hard work and passion. I have never seen work harder than him. Trust me.”

Directed by Remo D’Souza, “Street Dancer 3D” is slated to hit theatres on January 24. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...