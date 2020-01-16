Uttam promises comprehensive development of civic bodies if Congress wins polls

Hyderabad, Jan.16 : TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has promised comprehensive development of urban areas in the State if the Congress was voted to power in the municipal elections. Uttam, along with AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan, unveiled the party’s manifesto for municipal elections, which he described as Vision Document for the comprehensive development of urban local bodies.

Addressing party leaders and workers on a social media platform Facebook on Thursday, Uttam said the TRS has no right to seek votes as the State Government has failed to provide drinking water in the municipal areas through Mission Bhagiratha. He reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, in December 2014, had announced in the Assembly that TRS would not seek votes if his government failed to provide drinking water through taps to all households in the State through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. But the scheme failed and people were not getting drinking water through taps.

Uttam said KCR has forgotten all his electoral promises made in 2014 and 2018 elections. He said even after completing one year in the second term, the TRS government did not waive off crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, the promises of Unemployment Allowance, double bed room for weaker sections, 12% reservation for Muslims and STs, three acres of land for Dalit families and other promises remained unfulfilled.

He appealed to the minorities not to trust KCR as the ruling party was having a secret alliance with the BJP and has been supporting the Modi Government at the Centre for the last six years. He reiterated his demand that the Chief Minister convene a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution rejecting CAA and NRC in Telangana State.

Earlier, Dr Dasoju Sravan explained the highlights of Congress manifesto for municipal elections. He said it was Rajiv Gandhi who empowered the municipalities through 74th Amendment. He said development of towns and all municipal areas was important to achieve comprehensive growth of the State. He said if the Congress is voted to power, all municipalities and municipal corporations would be turned into public service centers without corruption. (NSS)

