UTTAM EXTENDS TOTAL SUPPORT TO ANTI-CAA RESOLUTION TO BE PASSED IN ASSEMBLY

Hyderabad, March.9 : TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said his party would extend its total support to the resolution to be moved by the State government in the State Assembly opposing the controversial CAA, NRC and NPR in the State.

The TPCC chief has written an open letter on the issue to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. In the letter, Uttam told the Chief Minister that the Kerala government had already issued a GO suspending all activities related to the controversial law. He urged the Chief Minister to take immediate steps to release a similar GO to suspend all kinds of activities in the State. He also urged the Chief Minister to pass the resolution in the State legislature on the issue at the earliest as the CAA was based on religions. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...