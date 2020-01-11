Uttam deplores KCR’s silence on CAA & NRC

Hyderabad, Jan.10 : TPCC president & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to clarify as to why he was hesitant to announce that he would not implement CAA, NRC and NPR in Telangana State.

Interacting with Congress workers on social media platform Facebook on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress has been demanding a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution rejecting CAA and NRC. He said when Chief Ministers of other States, including Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab and West Bengal could announce that they would not support CAA, NRC and NPR, why KCR was not disclosing his stand on the issue. He also asked MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi as to why KCR remained silent on CAA and NRC issues. He also asked as to why the MIM was maintaining silence when KCR supported the BJP Government in all its decisions.

He alleged that the TRS Government did not develop a single municipality or corporation in the last six years. Instead, he said existing roads were damaged in the name of Mission Bhagiratha program.

Uttam Kumar Reddy neither Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao nor his son and Municipal Administration Minister K. Tarakarama Rao paid any attention on providing basic civic amenities in the municipalities and municipal corporations across Telangana State. Despite neglecting the urban local bodies for the last six years, he asked on what ground TRS leaders were seeking votes in the municipal elections. He said nearly 40% of State’s population lives in municipal areas and they were deprived of proper drinking water, better roads, quality electricity and other basic facilities.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the forthcoming municipal election was the best opportunity to teach TRS a fitting lesson for its failures. He said people could force TRS Government to fulfill all the election promises by defeating the ruling party in municipal polls.

The TPCC Chief appealed to the minorities not to trust the fake promises and false assurances of TRS leaders. He alleged that the TRS was having a secret pact with the BJP and therefore, voting for TRS would be like voting for BJP. He pointed out the TRS has been supporting Narendra Modi Government at the Centre for the last six years. He said TRS has supported demonitisation and GST and voted in favour of BJP in the elections of President of India, Vice President, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Triple Talaq Bill, NIA Amendment Bill and other major decisions. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...