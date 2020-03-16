US Supreme Court closes down for first time in a century

Washington, March 16 : The US Supreme Court, which has barred presence of people due to coronavirus, now announced that it will not hear legal arguments this month.

The suspension of trial arguments marks the first time since 1918 that the US apex court has taken such a move, the BBC reported, adding that it cited previous closures during the Spanish flu in the early 1900s and the yellow fever outbreak in the 18th century.

The court was to hear several major cases, including on the battle over President Donald Trump’s efforts to shield his tax returns and financial records.

Most Supreme Court justices, who serve for life, are elderly, putting them among the population most at risk from Covid-19. (IANS)

