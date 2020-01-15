US House votes to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Washington, Jan 16 : The US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to appoint and authorise managers for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, sending two impeachment articles to the Senate to allow the trial to get underway next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the managers are expected to hold an engrossment ceremony at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. After that, the managers will immediately walk across the Capitol to deliver the charges to the Republican-led Senate, Xinhua reported.

“Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted shortly after Pelosi announced on Wednesday morning seven managers who will present case against the president at the Senate trial.

(IANS)

