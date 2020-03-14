US House passes coronavirus relief package

Washington, March 14: The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed a relief package for Americans hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bill, which was passed in a 363-40 vote, will move to the Republican-dominated Senate for a vote, Xinhua reported.

“The bipartisan #FamiliesFirst Coronavirus Response Act, which we vote on tonight, is focused on delivering support to families across America as we confront this public health crisis,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted.

The Bill would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid sick and family leave for those affected by the virus.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he supported the legislation, raising the probability that the bill will pass the Senate next week.

“I will always put the health and well-being of American families FIRST. Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!” Trump tweeted.

Last week, Trump signed into law an 8.3-billion-dollar emergency funding package to aid vaccine research and other disease-fighting measures. (IANS)

