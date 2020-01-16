Upcoming ODI-Match Series Between Australia and India

On the upcoming ODI tour of India, Aaron Finch, Australia’s limited-overs captain throws weight on Marnus Labuschagne’s potential. According to Finch, ‘He’s averaging up around 40 there batting at three, batting at four for Queensland on what’s been traditionally a little bit tougher batting conditions over the last couple of years in domestic cricket. Playing on some slower wickets that spin quite a bit, to be able to come in and do that role really well for Queensland is obviously what’s got him a place in the side, as well as his current form. I don’t see why it wouldn’t translate’.

The 25-year old battling all-rounder executes outstanding performance since coming on as a concussion substitute for Steven Smith in the Ashes Test at Lord’s. He also played in 14 Tests and scored a total of 1,459 runs with an average of 63.43.

In 2019, he was recorded as the highest Test run-scorer with a total of 1,104 runs in 11 matches at an average of 64.94. He was also awarded as the Joint Player during the Marsh Cup with Usman Khuwaja. Despite his outstanding performances, Labuschagne has yet to make an ODI or T20I appearance.

D’Arcy Short has also been added to the team as a replacement for Sean Abbott who sustained a moderate side strain during the Big Bash League. ‘D’Arcy offers the squad another spinning all-rounder option along with Ashton Agar, which along with the four world-class fast bowlers and Adam Zampa balances the squad out nicely. His proven record and ability to bat anywhere in the order will also be a great asset to the squad’, National Selector Trevor Hohns stated.

Short became the 4th batsman to post multiple BBL centuries and is the 5th highest scorer when he smashed an unbeaten century clearing the rope seven times resulting to Hobart Hurricanes winning against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium.

Short hopes for a more relaxed mindset during the Australia tour of India. ‘I think it’s just reiterating the part that it’s still a game and wanting to have fun and enjoying it while I’m playing it, not putting too much pressure on myself that I did last time I was in the one-day squad’, Short added.

As for India, Virat Kohli, the captain of India’s National Team remains to be the key player on the upcoming match against Australia. Kohli has scored 1,727 runs at an average of 53.97 in just 35 innings and nailed 310 runs at 62 in last year’s series against Australia. He also plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc, wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

The first day of India vs Australia ODI will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14, followed by matches at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot (January 17) and in Bengaluru at M.Chinnaswamy (January 19).

