Union Budget totally disappointing for all: Uttam

Hyderabad, Feb.1 : TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy today described the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman on Saturday as highly disappointing, especially for Telangana State.

In a media statement, Uttam Kumar Reddy said except for some changes in Income Tax slabs, there was nothing new in the budget. “There is nothing in the budget for unemployed youth, farmers, women, students and the sectors that generate jobs have been completely ignored. The budget speech was completely silent on rising unemployment in the country which is at 45-year high. The Finance Minister neither made a mention of unemployment nor proposed any measures to address the problem,” he said. Further, he said there was no mention of rising inflation in the country.

He also said the government did not specify as to how it plans to double the income of farmers by 2022. There was no mention of farmers who are in distress due to various factors and the reasons why thousands of farmers were committing suicide. In fact, the Economic Survey 2019-20 Report, released on Friday, had a long chapter suggesting that crop loan waiver schemes implemented in the past was bad for the economy. “Why the Modi Government was not speaking about MS Swaminathan Report, which it promised to implement to provide input cost + 50% as MSP for agriculture produce?” he asked.

While the previous Congress regimes created public assets, the BJP government was selling away those assets to private parties, he said, adding that after putting up government-owned enterprise Air India for sale, the Central Government has now given nod to sell stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). The government was also trying to privatize Public Health. He said the proposed scheme to have a medical college attached to a district hospital in Public-Private-Partnership mode clearly means that people would have to pay for medical services in those hospitals.

The TPCC chief said people of Telangana fought a long battle for six decades to achieve statehood due to the injustices done to the region. Despite creation of Telangana State, he said, those injustices were still continuing. He said the Congress MPs would raise the issue in Parliament seeking justice and due share for Telangana State. (NSS)

