UN chief pledges to defeat COVID-19, rebuild fairer world

United Nations, April 19 : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged that all human beings should unite as one to combat the common enemy of coronavirus and rebuild a fairer world.

“Together, we will defeat this virus and rebuild a fairer world — as united global citizens and united nations,” the UN chief said on Saturday in his video message for “One World: Together At Home” concert organized by international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

“We face a crisis unlike any other. To overcome it, we must unite,” Xinhua news agency quoted the UN chief as saying.

“Tonight, through the universal language of music, we salute the bravery and sacrifice of health heroes and others.

“As we do so, let’s remember the most vulnerable,” he said, adding: “Please join our call for a global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy — the virus.”

“Thank you for your support for the lifesaving work of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the other humanitarian agencies,” said Guterres.

As of Sunday morning, the global number of coronavirus cases stood at 2,329,651, with 160,721 deaths. (IANS)

