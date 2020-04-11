UK PM ‘up and walking’ as coronavirus recovery continues

London, April 11: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been able to walk for a short distance as his recovery from coronavirus continues in a ward at the St Thomas Hospital here after being discharged from the intensive care unit, a Downing Street spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” the Metro newspaper quoted the spokesman as saying on Friday evening.

“He has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received. His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease.”

Friday’s develoment comes after Johnson spent three nights in intensive care being treated for “worsened symptoms” of the coronavirus.

He was again said to be in “very good spirits” after being discharged from the ICU, Downing Street had said earlier on Friday.

“The Prime Minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery, which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits.”

Also on Friday morning, Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson told BBC Radio 4 that his son needed to “rest-up” and warned that just because the Prime Minister was out of ICU did not mean he was out of danger.

The Prime Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, and his symptoms worsened 10 days later, requiring him to be hospitalized.

On Monday he was moved to intensive care but was released on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Domininc Raab has been given deputizing in his absence.

The UK has 74,605 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began and 8,974 deaths attributed to the disease. (IANS)

