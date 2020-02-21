Uddhav meets Sonia, Cong says will take up NPR, CAA

New Delhi, Feb 21 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. The meeting lasted more than an hour, sources said.

This was Thackeray’s first meeting with Sonia ever since the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state late last year.

Uddhav was accompanied by son Aditya and Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The Congress called it a courtesy meeting.

Sources said the Congress conveyed its reservations about the new citizenship law (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), which the party opposes as many of its leaders have moved the Supreme Court. “The Congress will raise the issue in the alliance’s coordination committee meeting,” said a party source.

When asked about Uddhav Thackrey’s support for the CAA and NPR, Congress in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge said: “It was a courtesy call. The issues concerning CAA will be discussed in the state coordination committee meeting to be attended by all alliance partners”.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra is led by Shiv Sena with NCP and Congress being other partners of the coalition.

Before meeting Sonia, Uddhav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made it clear that the new citizenship law and NPR are not meant to take away anybody’s citizenship.

(IANS)

