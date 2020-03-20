Uber, Ola suspend pool ride service in India

New Delhi, March 20: Cab-hailing companies Uber and Ola said on Friday they have suspended pool ride services across India in the wake of growing new coronavirus fears.

The companies witnessed a huge drop in its pool service as people were afraid to share the rides with strangers while new coronavirus cases surged in the country.

“We are determined to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in the cities we serve.

“With that in mind, we are suspending the Uber Pool service across India. In line with the Government advisory, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Metros, which form the bulk of business for Uber, have seen the biggest drop in their business in the last couple of days.

Ola also said it is temporarily suspending its pool ride option called Ola Share.

“In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID- 19, we are temporarily suspending the ‘Ola Share’ category until further notice,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

“The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing for all cases of essential travel for citizens,” the company added.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has increased to 223, including four deaths according to thw Health Ministry. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...