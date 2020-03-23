UAE halts all flights, Saudi Arabia imposes curfew

Dubai/Riyadh, March 23 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on Monday imposed more restrictions on flights and citizens activities in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The UAE announced the halt of all passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers for two weeks starting from Wednesday, reports Efe news.

The decision taken by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority is subject to re-assessment, according to state-run news agency WAM.

The country’s health and emergency authorities said shopping malls, commercial centres and certain markets would be closed within 48 hours.

Restaurants would be restricted to home deliveries only.

The measures will be in place for at least two weeks.

The precautionary steps came as the country recorded 153 confirmed cases of the infectious disease so far, with two deaths.

Meanwhile, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered a partial curfew for 21 days as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to limit the spread of the respiratory illness.

The curfew taking place as of Monday will come into effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a royal decree released by the state-run news agency SPA.

The country has reported 511 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Among those exempted from the decision are employees of the security, military and media sectors, and workers in the sensitive health and service sectors.

Like this: Like Loading...