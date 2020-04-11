UAE-based pregnant Indian woman awaiting COVID-19 test results

Sharjah, April 11: Isolated in a Sharjah hotel with her son, an eight-month pregnant Indian woman is awaiting her COVID-19 test results after her husband was infected with the disease and was presently in quarantine, a media report said.

Sanam Gambhir, 31, underwent tests in Sharjah this month after her husband, Sunny, 32, tested positive for the COVID-19 at a health facility in Dubai, the Gulf News report said on Friday.

“We have been spending sleepless nights agonising over our fate. My due date is near but my COVID-19 results haven’t come, Meanwhile, my husband is yet to make a complete recovery,” said Sanam.

“In the midst of all this, the private hospital i where I was going for pregnancy-related check-ups has been turned into a designated facility for COVID-19 patients.

“I don’t know where I will deliver my baby, when my test results will come and when my husband will be discharged,” Gulf News quoted Sanam as saying.

Sunny, who originally hails from Mumbai and runs a food company in Sharjah, said he suspected he had been infected when he suddenly developed high fever and a body ache on March 21.

“I feared passing the infection to my pregnant wife and six year-old child so I immediately isolated myself,” he recalled.

Sunny said he would not be tested earlier as he had no recent travel history.

As of Saturday, the United Arab Emirates have reported 3,360 coronavirus cases, with 16 deaths. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...