UAE-based Indian expat sacked, faces jail for insulting Islam

Dubai, April 10: An Indian expat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was facing police action after being fired for insulting Islam on social media, a media report said.

Rakesh B. Kitturmath, who worked as a team leader at Emrill Services, an integrated facilities management (FM) headquartered in Dubai, was sacked on Thursday, the company’s CEO told Gulf News.

“Kitturmath’s employment stands terminated with immediate effect. He will be handed over to Dubai Police. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards such hate crimes,” said Stuart Harrison, CEO of Emrill Services.

Kitturmath sparked outrage on social media after he ridiculed Muslim worshippers in response to a Facebook post on the coronavirus pandemic.

A screenshot of Kitturmath’s response went viral on social media with hundreds demanding his dismissal and arrest.

Harrison told Gulf News that they were trying to find out if Kitturmath was still in the UAE.

“We have over 8,500 employees so this may take a while. That said, we have fired him. If he’s still in the country, he will be handed over to Dubai Police,” he said.

Originally from Ranebennuri, Karnataka, Kitturmath joins a growing list of Indian expats who have landed in trouble for Islamophobic messages in recent days.

Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi resident Mitesh Udeshi was sacked for posting a cartoon mocking Islam on his Facebook page, while a police complaint was filed against Sameer Bhandari in Dubai after he asked a Muslim job seeker from India to go back to Pakistan. (IANS)

