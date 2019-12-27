Typhoon Phanfone kills 13 in Philippines

Manila, Dec 26 : At least 13 people were killed as typhoon Phanfone slammed the Philippines, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain, government officials said on Thursday.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said nine people died in Iloilo and four in Capiz, while least six others were reported missing, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 100 domestic and international flights have been cancelled and nearly 16,000 sea travellers, 1,400 rolling cargoes and 41 ferries were stranded due to the typhoon.

As of Thursday morning, the NDRRMC said all sea vessels resumed operation.

However, flights to and from Boracay island resort in Aklan province remained cancelled and the roof of the airport was damaged.

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Samar province.

The typhoon left a trail of destruction as it swept across the central Philippines and areas off the southern tip of the country’s main Luzon island.

Huge flooding was reported in many affected areas and some of them are without electricity.

Phanfone is the 21st typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.

Landslides and flash floods are common across the country during the rainy season, especially when typhoon hits.

(IANS)

