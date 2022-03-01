Two realtors shot dead near Hyderabad

Srinivas Reddy died on the spot, while Raghavendra Reddy, who was critically injured, succumbed at a hospital in Vanasthalipuram.

Hyderabad: Two realtors were killed when unidentified men opened fire on them near Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. at Karnamguda village in Rangareddy district under the limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police suspect that a dispute over 20 acres of land purchased by the duo led to the killings.

Relatives of the realtors said they were returning to Hyderabad after visiting a real estate project they were developing in partnership.

The incident came to light after some people saw a Scorpio vehicle by the roadside with an injured person inside. They initially suspected it to be an accident but the injured person told them that somebody opened fire on him. They also found a body nearby and immediately alerted police.

It is believed that Srinivas Reddy died on the spot when someone opened fire on him from point blank range. His partner tried to escape in an SUV but was chased and shot by the assailants.

Families of the deceased said they had purchased 20 acres of land about two years ago but had some dispute with a neighbour. Police were questioning him.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat rushed to the spot. Senior officials were probing the case, which sent shock waves among realtors.