Bhopal, March 22 (IANS) With another man from Jabalpur testing positive on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases increased to six in Madhya Pradesh.
Till Friday, four persons – three who returned from Dubai and one from Germany – had tested positive in Jabalpur.
The sixth victim, is a man in his early 40s who works at a shop of in Dubai. He was hospitalised for the Covid-19 in Jabalpur, health officials said.
Hours before him, a 26-year-old woman studying law, who returned from London on March 17 and reached Bhopal the next day, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, an official said. She is the first COVID-19 case in the state capital.
Two more test positive for Covid-19 in MP, cases rise to 6
