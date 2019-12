Hyderabad, Dec.16 : Two persons were killed on the spot when a DCM lorry rammed a stationary truck at Abdullapurmet mandal in the early hours today.

According to reports, the driver and the cleaner of the DCM lorry died on the spot. On being informed about the accident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem and the deceased are yet to be identified. (NSS)

