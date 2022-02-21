TSWREIS student found hanging with 4 suicide notes

Four suicide notes were found in the bag of the student.

Hyderabad: A student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) school at Bowlidoddi was find hanging in the classroom. Four suicide notes were found in the bag of the student.

The matter came to light, when the boy did not turn up for PT. According to the Inspector, 16-yearld student was found hanging in the classroom when its door was forcibly opened after it was found locked from inside.

Times of India reported that the police found four difference suicide notes. One note written in Telugu stated that the boy ended his life due to sexual harassment. He wrote another suicide note in English mentioning the same reason.

In the third note, he mentioned that he committed suicide as he was suffering from blood cancer. In the fourth note, he mentioned the reason that he ended his life as God was not granting his small wish. However, he didn’t mention the wish.

His family, however, refuted that he was suffering from cancer. And the students and faculty members of the school denied any knowledge about sexual harassment.