TSRTC to start college of Nursing in its hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will start College of Nursing in TSRTC Hospital, Tarnaka, here from this academic year (2022-23)

In a statement here on Friday, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, MLA, and Vice Chairman & Managing Director V C Sajjanar said that the University of Health Sciences Telangana and Nursing Council have accorded permission after carefully examining all the norms and conditions required to establish Nursing College.

The college will be started with 50 seats intake every year, out of which 30 seats are under convenor quota and 20 seats are under management quota, they said.

For admission details and other queries, interested students can contact TSRTC call centre phone Nos. 040 68153333, 040 30102829, visit website www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in

Principal, TSRTC College of Nursing, CMO & Supdt. TSRTC Hospital, Tarnaka in person.

They said that some more students of Telangana State will be benefited from this college to pursue their career in Nursing Profession.

The College will be starting with all amenities like professional & experienced faculty, latest infrastructure, spacious class rooms, laboratories and Hospital under one roof in the heart of twin cities, they said and thanked the state government for granting permission to start Nursing College.